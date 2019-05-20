LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Communities along the Mississippi River are still on alert for more flooding.
After a recent crest, a major levee breach occurred on the Winfield Main Levee in Lincoln County.
First responders want residents to be aware that if the river rises too high again, there is no protection and the area is at the mercy of the river.
“We’re hoping the rains slow down up north, the river levels go down and we can get in with some heavy equipment and actually repair this levee system,” said Aaron Lee, the Winfield Foley Fire Protection District Assistant Chief. “As of right now there’s nothing we can do to repair it.”
Where the breach happened is now only accessible by boat.
News 4 traveled with Lee by boat along the water-covered Highway N to the breach location along Pillsbury Road just south of the Winfield Ferry landing.
The Lincoln County Emergency Management Director estimates the breach is 300 feet wide and a minimum of eight feet deep.
The Emergency Management Director warns the water levels in the area will now rise and fall in almost real time with the Mississippi River.
Water now covers farmland which can’t be used for the season and is under area homes along the river’s bank.
Lee said there’s about a dozen homes impacted near the breach, some of which he said people are still living in. He added the district has about 100 homes that have been affected by flood water.
Repairs to the levee can’t be made until the water recedes. Lee said the entire levee system will have to be surveyed for damage once that happens.
First responders are monitoring river forecasts and watching what precipitation happens upstream.
For now, they hope people in the area that are normally protected by the Winfield Main Levee will prepare for fast-changing conditions.
“The next couple months is going to be critical,” said Lee. “We have zero protection with this levee system, just defiantly keep aware of the situation with the weather.”
The Lincoln County Emergency Management Director asks that residents continue to follow the orders of road signs. He stresses if roads are closed, do not travel on them and do not move barriers that have been put in place.
