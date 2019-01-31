EDWARDSVILLE (KMOV.com) - During this recent bitter cold snap, major most local major colleges and universities stayed open and some students at one school were unhappy about that decision.
Many students and parents are upset that Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) chose not to cancel classes Wednesday amid frigid temps and wind chills. UMSL called off classes but SIUE, Washington University and SLU did not.
The Vice Chancellor of SIUE says the goal of the university to remain open unless emergency conditions require otherwise.
Student Abigail Miller says SIUE made the wrong call by deciding to hold classes Wednesday. The university posted on its Facebook page just before 11:00 a.m. Wednesday saying “With no snow, no ice, plenty of sunshine and low winds, individuals can protect themselves with proper precautions.”
“I felt like the timing of the post was a little insensitive. If they had done it the night before, then that would make sense. At least then we can prepare and people can make adequate arrangements,” said Miller.
The Facebook post had hundreds of shares and comments. Miller said the university did not respond to any of the comments, something she found frustrating.
The post also said that students should spend as little time outside as possible, something Miller says is not realistic.
“You can’t do that with the way the parking is set up. It’s usually a 10-15 minute walk to class,” said Miller.
The university says it takes less than seven minutes to walk to a building where students can warm up.
Miller isn’t satisfied.
“Asking to choose between our education or our literal safety and well-being was the wrong call on so many levels,” said Miller.
The university told News 4 that the safety of the students, staff, faculty and guests is always their top priority.
