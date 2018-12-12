SHREWSBURY (KMOV.com) - With Christmas around the corner, it’s the busiest mailing time of the year. However, residents in Shrewsbury complain their mail is constantly mis-delivered or does not come at all.
Charles Schwartz lives near Danbury and Murdoch Avenue and recalled the days when mail used to be delivered twice a day; now he said his mail often doesn’t come twice a week.
“There’s been so many times we haven’t gotten the mail that I’m over it,” Schwartz.
Schwartz relies on the Post Office to send letters and pay monthly bills. He said he’s tried calling the Post Office over the years and can’t get a clear answer.
“It’s very frustrating because I think we speak for a lot of senior people when we say we still do a lot of business by mail,” said Schwartz.
A few blocks away, Todd Martin said he’s dealt with similar issues from the Post Office. Martin said he never knows when, or if the postal worker will come. He said a mailman once came after 9 p.m. and delivered with a flashlight, startling his family.
“My biggest complaint is the consistency and reliability of the staff,” said Scwartz.
After News 4 first aired a story Tuesday night, we received dozens of emails from viewers across the area, expressing similar concerns. People in Kirkwood, St. Charles. Webster Groves and Foristell claim their mail is constantly late, misdelivered, or arrives late at night.
News 4 asked Postal Service representatives what’s led to the issue. We’re told they are investigating the matter and said peak season around the holidays could be to blame.
The Postal Service said it’s looking in to multiple complaints and will follow up with individual postal workers. They urge anyone with issues to contact the Postal Service online, by clicking here or by dialing 1-800-ASK-USPS® (1-800-275-8777).
