MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV.com) - More coyote complaints are being reported in the St. Louis area, including from a Maryland Heights woman who says she watched one take down another animal in her backyard.
Vanessa McKenzie describes her Maryland Heights neighborhood as nice and quiet.
"There's deer. That's the most wild it gets," said McKenzie.
But recently, she experienced a scare she never expected.
"We heard this crazy noise we never heard before," said McKenzie.
Out the back window, she spotted a coyote and its prey.
"We saw a baby deer, a fawn, laying in the backyard, it had been attacked. It was dead. We were kind of shocked," said McKenzie.
Officials with Missouri Department of Conservation say coyote issues are on their radar.
"Population goes up and down depending on available food," said Tom Meister, wildlife damage biologist with Missouri Department of Conservation. "This year I’ve gotten a lot of calls about coyotes."
He explained without predators, like the gray wolf, coyotes are moving back into the area.
"And because we've got perfect habitat for them, food, water and shelter. St. Louis County is webbed with creeks and storm water runoff, which is perfect runway or highway for those coyotes," said Meister.
Meister says they also get calls from people worried they saw a wolf but there are a few distinct features between coyotes and wolves.
For example, coyotes will have pointed ears and a more pointed snout. A wolf will have rounded ears and a shorter nose. Wolves are also bigger than coyotes but some coyotes can get up to 50 pounds, although the average is between 20-30 pounds.
Conservation officials are sharing advice to keep them away from your property.
"Don't inadvertently put stuff out they might eat. When they are seen, make sure they feel as unwelcome as possible with harassment techniques, pots and pans, squirt with hose. People say 'Oh won't they turn around and attack?' But they really are skittish animals," said Meister.
He explained coyotes won't usually attack a dog bigger than a coyote, but small dogs that act territorial can become targets.
"We tell folks go out with your dogs, especially if you know there are coyotes in the area, announce yourself, 'Hey I’m here,' turn on the lights," said Meister.
Now, after watching a tough lesson from Mother Nature, McKenzie is hopeful the coyotes will stay away.
"We were a little shocked, I would say, but also intrigued at the same time. This is something that has never ever happened," said McKenzie.
