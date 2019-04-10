ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The city of Sacramento took a big step Wednesday in its race to be considered for a Major League Soccer team.
City council members unanimously approved a preliminary plan for developing an MLS stadium in the city. Although the "Preliminary Term Sheet" is nonbiding, officials say it's the next big step towards bringing MLS to the city.
The announcement puts added pressure on the MLS4TheLou movement, which is in direct competition with the Sacramento bid.
"The update from Sacramento Republic FC just reinforces that competition is tough, which only makes us even more determined to put the finishing touches on the pieces we can control, which include securing corporate sponsorships and finishing up our stadium design," said Carolyn Kindle Betz, head of the MLS4TheLou group. "We look forward to giving everyone a first look at our stadium renderings by month’s end."
There is still no insight when a final decision will be made on whether St. Louis will receive an expansion franchise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.