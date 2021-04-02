ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Compass Health Network will host two mass vaccination events later this month.
The events will be held on April 10 at Lindenwood University and St. Charles Community College from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.. Each location will administer 3,000 first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
To register for the events, visit the Missouri Navigator and register. Once registered, you will be notified of clinics including the Compass Health events.
