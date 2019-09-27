ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A company with ties to St. Louis is donating insect repellent to the American Red Cross to help after massive flooding on the east coast following Hurricane Dorian.
Spectrum Brands, Inc. is donating 10,000 bottles of Cutter Insect Repellent products to help restock the American Red cross warehouses that were depleted following Hurricane Dorian.
“We know there are hundreds of things to worry about after experiencing a tragedy like a hurricane, and something as simple as protecting yourself and families from insects shouldn’t be one of them,” said Steve Schwallie, Division Vice President of Marketing for Spectrum Brands Home & Garden Division. “That’s why we’re proud to donate to an organization like the American Red Cross, which strives to support those affected by natural disasters.”
Cutter Insect Repellent is made in St. Louis.
