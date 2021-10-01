ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Schnucks is hosting a company-wide career fair at all their stores on Oct. 7.
During the hiring event, Schnucks is looking to hire for a variety of positions, most of which are part-time to start and require no experience. Those hired at the fair are eligible for a performance and retention bonus of up to $600.
The career fair will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. at all Schnucks stores and the Schnucks bakery plant. To expedite the process, applicants are encouraged to complete the online application prior to attending.
