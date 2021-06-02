SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Doors off the hinges. Stains on the carpet. No heat or AC. These are conditions tenants at the Windham Chase apartment complex in Spanish Lake say they are living with.
The complex is one of 12 properties formerly owned by Israel-based company T.E.H Reality. Residents say the company’s name is now infamous for running all of their properties into the ground by ignoring maintenance needs. News 4 found all 12 T.E.H properties have been sold to new companies with the promise of a brighter future.
News 4 found Chicago-based company Dynasty Properties currently owns Windham Chase. Vernon Allison says property management knowingly moved him and other tenants into a unit that had no working AC or heat.
“I was told by the lady at the time, we don’t need to give you AC, and I’m sitting here thinking are you serious,” said Allison.
News 4 spoke to the current property manager who says repairs are going to be a slow process as they work to fix the damage inherited by T.E.H. Currently they only have two maintenance men working on repairs for the 218 unit property. And just 40% of the property is occupied. The current manager says they’ve since fired the former manager for moving tenants into units with no AC or heat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.