COOL VALLEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Good news and a sigh of a relief came for a St. Louis County church.
A major repair is coming with a free price tag.
Since January, leaders with the New Horizon Christian Church have been at a stand still over repairs to a broken water line on Emerling Drive.
[READ: Church says it's being told to pay thousands or have its water shut off]
“We are eternally grateful, we don’t have the finances to do it,” said Pastor B.T. Rice. “It’s a tremendous relief because our church is not in a position to dump another $12,000 as we’ve done before."
Missouri American Water says the church’s water line is broke, but despite the line not being on the church’s property, they say it’s the church’s responsibility to fix.
Pastor B.T. Rice says after a series of meetings with Missouri American Water, a private contractor reached out to him after seeing News 4's previous story.
“It’s really unfair to ask anyone to repair something that is under the street where thousand and thousand of vehicles run over every day,” said Rice.
A representative with American Water Resources sent Rice an email offering make the repairs for free of charge along with a free one year warranty.
“We’re grateful to this organization to come in and help us out, and not only that our neighbors are happy,“ Rice said.
News 4 reached out to the company and we are waiting to hear back from them.
They've told Pastor Rice they’ll start work before the end of this month.
