ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Josh Allen and Companion Bakery normally provide breakfast for those participating in Pedal the Cause fundraiser.
This year the event will look different. Instead of an in person ride it will be virtual.
“We are in the middle of a pandemic, and COVID is a terrible situation,” Allen said. “It’s a fight we’ve got to keep fighting as well but the cancer fight never stops.”
This year Companion Bakery will still offer participants something.
“This year because it’s all virtual we are giving a coupon for a free coffee and a granola bite in our care,” Allen said.
This year Allen will continue to chase a yellow jersey that is given to top fundraisers. Allen already has more than one yellow jersey.
“The need doesn’t go away in all of this, and it’s an organization that means a lot to me and to our whole company,” Allen said.
