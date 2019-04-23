NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The owner of St. Louis’ first ever shipping container home said he’s been having issues hiring people to do work at his new house all because of where it’s located.
“I would really like more vendors and professionals in the St. Louis region, if they’re going to be a St. Louis-based company they should serve all of St. Louis,” Travis Sheridan said.
Sheridan and his wife will be moving in to the container this weekend that is steps away from Crown Candy Kitchen. With the move looming, they’ve been trying to take care of to-do list items.
One necessity is getting a fence built around the property.
Sheridan said he was shocked when Soulard Garage Door and Fence Company recently canceled his appointment for a quote.
“They said they don’t serve this zip code due to their insurance risks and too many claims and what not,” said Sheridan. “And I thought that was odd. It’s literally four miles, eight minutes away and it kind of broke my heart a little bit.”
Sheridan said he’s also had issues with hiring landscapers, a housekeeper and plumber.
“Anything you need to keep a house in working order, there are people in St. Louis that say we serve everybody but you,” said Sheridan.
He said during their months of construction at the property, they have had no issues.
News 4 reached out to the company which has a 5-star rating on the Better Business Bureau’s website.
They gave News 4 a letter stating in part that in recent months, their employees have had a gun pointed at them and heard ongoing shots while doing day-to-day work, so they have temporarily suspended service in areas they think are unsafe.
Full letter is below:
Soulard Garage Door and Fence is located nearly five miles from Sheridan’s home. Sheridan said Chesterfield Fence and Deck has agreed to do the job and is located about 30 miles from his house.
Sheridan feels that businesses refusing to come to his neighborhood hinders the area from making a come back.
There’s been a lot of interested in the first-of-its-kind home in the city.
The family is letting people inside for an Open House during the 2019 Annual Old North House & Community Tour which will happen on May 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ticket sales benefit the neighborhood association.
