ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There are several legal issues people have been debating regarding privacy versus the public's right to know when it comes to COVID-19 cases.
According to an attorney who spoke to News 4, if an employee at a company tests positive for COVID-19 the company is under no legal obligation to report it to customers or clients.
Law firm Fisher Phillips created a resource page for people with questions, but it ultimately boils down to the fact privacy laws outweigh the public’s desire to know patient information.
“If the individual has COVID and wants to let people know, they're certainly willing to do so. Celebrities are letting people know, certain people of Congress are letting people know, that's their own election,” said attorney Smantha Monsees. “But there's no requirement that they do that.”
Monsees said a company has an obligation to tell other workers, but not the public, if an employee tests positive.
For weeks we've seen travelers in masks and having their temperatures taken, and some companies are now taking their employee’s temperature out of precaution.
“This has been an ever-evolving area of the law. Generally, taking a person's temperature under the American with Disabilities Act is considered a medical examination, but since it's been declared a pandemic the EEOC has relaxed that standard,” Monsees said.
Again, these are legal matters subject to debate. Fisher Phillips’ site does not provide specific legal advice.
For a particular case, you need to talk with attorney.
