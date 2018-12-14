ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis woman is overwhelmed with joy thanks to the generosity of others.

Two weeks ago, the food pantry Ministries of Love in Bridgeton was robbed. Thieves cleared out the shelves, which was enough food to feed 5,000 people.

"If they're selling it I hope the money gets too hot in their hand, that they can't handle it,” said Joan Gieson, founder of Ministries of Love.

A number of churches and organizations, including the Arnold Food Pantry, heard Gieson's story on News 4 and decided to help.

Friday Arnold Food Pantry brought in two trucks of food.

Gieson's son Mike says the support is unbelievable.

Volunteers hold food drive after thieves steal from Bridgeton food pantry BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Volunteers stepped in to host a food drive for a local North Co…

"It's starting to come back together," he said.

It's a labor of love for the 83-year-old Gieson, who's been married to her husband for 62 years and says they have been helping the homeless together since their first year of marriage.

"Since then it has become thousands and thousands and thousands and look at the food we got today," she said. “I’m in delightful shock.”

Gieson says people can start coming to the food pantry Sunday and they'll be handing out food all week.