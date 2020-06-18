ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Paw Purfect Pet Grooming Salon is one area business that took a one-two punch, but thanks to the St. Louis community it’s bouncing back.
Paul Simon Cosby has owned Paw Purfect for ten years and was forced to close for nearly three months because of the COVID-19 crisis. Then, he learned his business was vandalized.
Cosby said his commercial air conditioners were stripped and the copper lines cut from the roof.
Cosby is adamant about helping his North City community and always giving back, so it was hard for him to ask for help. He created a GoFundMe asking for help to replace his stolen units and pay his workers. The fundraiser's goal was set at $8,500, but four days after it was created $10,000 was donated.
“Pets have a funny way of bringing people together no matter if you’re a pet lover or not,” said Cosby. “Pets also teach us the importance of what empathy and sympathy is. Me not having time or safe location to actually work it was hard.”
