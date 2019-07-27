SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Mehlville High School held a fundraiser on Saturday for the family of fallen North County Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf.
READ: 54 restaurants participating in massive dine out event for Officer Langsdorf
Langsdorf was shot and killed in the line of duty on June 23. He was a Mehlville High School graduate.
“When you see something tragic that happens, your heart just bleeds for the family going through that, and you know you can’t fix it, but we do events like this because it brings together people and you realize how much support there is out there,” said Michele Jacobsmeyer with Moms Back the Blue.
Moms like Jacobsmeyer didn't hesitate to help with Saturday's fundraiser. She says it's a part of being a parent of a first responder.
“What happens all the time is these are senseless killings. So, for people who were involved who have children or spouses who are police officers, it becomes very important to hope that they come home at the end of their shifts,” she says.
Saturday, there was no shortage of support for the fallen officer and it was clear how many lives he touched.
“A lot of people have talked about that, what a good kid he was when he was here. It’s nice to hear things like that about somebody,” said Mehlville Head Football Coach Kent Heinemann.
The line for food was long all afternoon. The mother of officer Blake Snyder, who was killed in the line of duty in 2016, was one of the volunteers.
Several high school students also gave up their Saturday to help.
“Right off the bat I was like ‘I gotta volunteer and show up for the family and show that we support the community,” said student Mitchell Walters.
T-shirts honoring Officer Langsdorf were sold, there was also a raffle and balloon animals being made for kids.
Organizers say the turnout is a reflection of the community support.
All money raised will go towards BackStoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.