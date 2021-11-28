ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A local kid who started his own company is trying to rebound from getting his car stolen.
A St. Louis kid is working to make life “fresher” across the region.
Joshua Danrich, 12, is the CEO and owner of his own company Mr. Fresh, He recently started expanding his business by signing a deal with Schnucks and his scents will be sold in stores across the area..
Recently, his work vehicle was stolen while loading up supplies. Local police haven't found the vehicle yet
But a GoFundMe has been started to help him following this crime-- with more than $2,700 raised.
To donate to Danrich, click here.
