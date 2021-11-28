Mr. Fresh Josh Danrich
GoFundMe / Website

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A local kid who started his own company is trying to rebound from getting his car stolen.

Joshua Danrich, 12, is the CEO and owner of his own company Mr. Fresh, He recently started expanding his business by signing a deal with Schnucks and his scents will be sold in stores across the area..

Recently, his work vehicle was stolen while loading up supplies. Local police haven't found the vehicle yet

But a GoFundMe has been started to help him following this crime-- with more than $2,700 raised.

To donate to Danrich, click here.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.