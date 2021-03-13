Suspect shoots himself after killing wife, her 2 children in St. Louis County home, police say According to police, Bobby McCulley III shot and killed his 34-year-old wife Roseann, her 13-year-old son Kayden Johnson and her 6-year-old daughter Kaylee Brooks just before midnight in the 4800 block of Lockwig Trail. Court documents show McCulley had filed for divorce just days before the killings. After the shooting, police say he abducted his one-year-old daughter from the home.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Friends and family of a local mother are shining a spotlight on the problem of domestic violence.

People rallied on Saturday in St. Louis County for Rosie McCulley and her two oldest children. All three were shot and killed earlier this month by McCulley's estranged husband, Bobby. He then killed himself.

According to police, Bobby McCulley III shot and killed 34-year-old Roseann, her 13-year-old son Kayden Johnson and her 6-year-old daughter Kaylee Brooks just before midnight Thursday, March 4 in the 4800 block of Lockwig Trail.

LIST: Local advocates bring awareness to domestic violence support groups There is a growing push to increase awareness of services available for anyone who is being threatened by domestic violence.

St. Louis police located McCulley's car in the 1300 block of Clinton before 9 a.m. Friday, and he fatally shot himself as they attempted to take him into custody.

Court documents show Bobby McCulley had filed for divorce just days before the killings. After the shooting, police say he abducted his one-year-old daughter from the home.

Friends say McCulley's husband had been abusive and threatening before the killings.