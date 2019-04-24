ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An emaciated dog found in Farmington, Mo. is gathering a large following online.
Mollie was found wandering outside a farm supply store. She was not only emaciated but also has heartworms, ticks and possibly other parasites.
A major effort is underway to nurse her back to health. She is now being cared for a foster home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.