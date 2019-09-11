ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A St. Peters officer is on a ventilator after an accident that happened while he was mowing his lawn.
Last week, officer Kevin Walsh was cutting grass when gasoline spilled onto his body before it ignited.
He suffered severe burns on his hands, legs, chest and face. Doctors estimate he will be in the hospital for at least a month and his recovery could take as long as six months.
A GoFundMe page has been started for his family.
