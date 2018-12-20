UPDATE: The Dine & Donate fundraiser held for Jamie Schmidt just announced the total of proceeds donated. The public donated $5,910.33 which will directly benefit the Schmidt family.
Original story ran December 10, 2018
WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Friends and colleagues of a woman killed inside a West County store in November organized a fundraiser in her honor.
Jamie Schmidt was shot and killed at the Catholic Supply store on Manchester Road on Nov. 19. Authorities said Schmidt was shopping when the suspect randomly attacked her.
"She was such a wonderful person and it was such a tragedy for our community," said St. Louis Community College-Wildwood Campus President Steven Collins.
Schmidt's co-workers at St. Louis Community College-Wildwood organized the fundraiser at two restaurants Monday night in Wildwood: The Big Chief Roadhouse and Wildwood Pub and Grill.
Schmidt worked as a secretarial assistant in the associate provost office and was an alum of the Meramec campus.
READ: Overflow crowd as friends, family remember Jamie Schmidt at funeral service
The fundraiser began at 4 p.m. and lasted until 10 p.m.
Patrons packed both restaurants to lend their support to the Jefferson County Family left without their wife and mother.
"This is how we wanted to support her and her family. I feel bad for her family," said Betty Kayser who said she was shopping at the same Catholic Supply store about 15 minutes before the crimes on November 19.
All profits from food and drinks sales will go directly to the Schmidt family.
In addition to the event, a GoFundMe account was created for her funeral expenses.
