As the weather heats up, the summer pool season is fast-approaching. But with the pandemic still raging, many community pools are cautious about reopening.
Last summer, many pools and water parks around the St. Louis area either opened up with restrictions or didn't open at all.
"We all want to get back to normal. t's just a matter of how quick we can do that," said Wentzville Parks and Recreation Director Mike Lueck, who is now gearing up to open the pool and aquatic center in Wentzville with restrictions in place.
"While we're not going to open up 100%, we're going to have some sessions in place where people register for the times so we have control over number of folks who come in there," he said.
Parks and rec departments News 4 spoke with in St. Louis County said they're working on their plans to re-open but are waiting on guidelines from the county, which should be released in the next few weeks.
"As summer approaches, entertainment venues and aquatic centers need to reopen but we need to be very careful and meticulous on how we go about doing this," said St. Louis County Health Director Dr. Faisal Khan.
Raging Rivers outside Grafton will open in mid-May with increased cleaning and disinfecting and increased social distancing.
"What we're finding is there seems to be a lot of pent-up demand from families that are ready to get out, get back to life and start having some fun," said Jimmy Holmes with the park.
But plans to re-open are are being hampered by staffing issues as well, as the region is seeing a life guard shortage.
"Recruiting life guards has been a challenge for a number of years," Leuck said.
Lueck says to operate the pool and aquatic center, he'd like to have about 65 lifeguards this year. He has about two dozen lined up right now. Directors News 4 spoke with all say they're expecting restrictions to loosen during the summer but when and by how much is still up in the air.
"We will not let our foot off the gas yet because if we do ,all the gains we made in the last six months will be lost and we'll be faced with another surge of infections," said Khan.
