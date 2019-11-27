FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A push to get animals adopted and relocated saw tremendous success in Florissant as the city weighs the prospect of closing its animal shelter.
Mayor Timothy Lowery said it’s a budget issue, but there’s no timeline for the decision.
The shelter costs about $150,000 per year to operate and the city removed the service from the 2020 budget.
The public works department estimates repairs needed to the facility would cost about $2-3 million, which Lowery said the city just doesn't have.
“Quite honestly, when the years were good and the budget was there, it's a great service to provide,” he said. “But unfortunately now we have to look at ways to cut and this is one of the suggestions that was made by my administration and the council voted to eliminate the dog pound with the understanding I've got a lot of work to do to try and figure out what to do with these animals.“
The city was committed to finding a home for all the animals at the shelter, and vowed none of the pets would be euthanized, so Tuesday they put out a call to the community for help.
The response was tremendous.
In 24 hours, there are only two animals remaining, one of which is scheduled to be adopted Monday.
Nine cats were transferred to the Animal Protective Association of Missouri, two kittens were taken by the St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center, and the remaining dogs went to Stray Rescue.
Only one cat remains at the facility, because it is on a stray hold until November 30.
The city plans to keep an animal control officer on staff but their hours are uncertain.
Lowery is meeting with St Louis County officials next Friday to discuss their options for the shelter.
