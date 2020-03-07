Community mourns Maryland Heights shooting victim, and her dad who died days later

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Loved ones said their final goodbyes to a Maryland Heights city employee who was killed at work by a co-worker.
Maria Lucas, 45, was shot and killed on February 24 by someone she worked with. Community members gathered at Christ Church Cathedral in St. Louis on Saturday to remember Lucas and her father, Virgil Lucas Jr., who died a few days later.
Maryland Heights Police Chief Bill Carson said Michael Honkomp, 30, confronted Maria Lucas at the front desk of the Maryland Heights Community Center after being sent home from work and shot her in the head. He then paced around the reception area with a gun in his hand.
"We don't know his intentions after the shooting," Carson said.
Maria Lucas was the on-duty supervisor at the community center at the time of the shooting.
The mayor of Maryland Heights, Mike Moeller, said the city would plan a public event to honor the life of Lucas calling her a valued and beloved employee at the community center.
Maryland Heights Councilwoman Susan Taylor was devastated to hear about Maria Lucas' shooting death.
"When I heard last night everyone would be grieving for I thought no. I thought no that special person is gone," Taylor said.
