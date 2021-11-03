EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- This week, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the state will allocate $250 million towards gun violence.

Pritzker signed an executive order declaring gun violence a public health crisis. The $250 million will be spread out over the next three years.

Community organizations will be able to apply for funding in areas including youth intervention programs, trauma recovery and other mental health services.

Illinois governor calls gun violence a public health crisis CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared gun violence a public health crisis on M…

East St. Louis recorded 36 homicides last year, according to Illinois State Police. East St. Louis pastor Lavelle Tate, of Macedonia Baptist Church, performs outreach activities in places like jails and prisons across the area.

"If I could be a part of something like that, and helping in that manner, I would be more than willing to try to step in and do my part for that," Tate said. "That's very encouraging and I'm glad to hear something like that."

News 4 contacted East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern and the police department for comment, but we haven't heard back yet. We also reached out to the Illinois governor's office to see how much money will be allocated to East St. Louis organizations. We're waiting to hear back.