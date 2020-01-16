ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Community members gathered at Saint Louis University Thursday to pay tribute to civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis co-hosted the 8th Annual Breakfast, which included a keynote speaker and awards for local leaders.
People came from across the nation to remember Dr. King and remember his message in our every day lives.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is on Monday, Jan. 20.
