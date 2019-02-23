Community honors 7th grader battling cancer

Michigan (CNN Wires) -- A local community came together to help a family as their son battles cancer.
Seventh grader Deacon Orlowski was recently diagnosed with a rare form of pediatric cancer.
The 12-year-old Bullock Creek Middle Schooler loves sports.
“I like to play basketball and football with our team. I like to play whiffle ball with our neighbors in the backyard,” Deacon said.
But he can’t play as much anymore, and he can’t go to school.
“The doctor said I could not be in school anymore because of all the germs,” Deacon said.
Deacon was diagnosed with a rare form of pediatric cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma in November. Now he is on chemo.
“It’s just been a lot that’s been going on,” Deacon said.
The entire community of Bullock Creek Schools is helping the Orlowskis with that push.
A full gymnasium is cheering and backing Deacon on his journey.
Deacon was honored Friday night during their basketball games.
A student group called Creekers for a Cause gave him signed basketballs and raised money for the family.
“Didn’t really think there’s be a lot of people in the stands. But I’m just amazed to see how many people came to support me,” Deacon said.
“So thankful for the community for doing this for us. They’re rallying behind Deacon and it’s just wonderful,” said Aaron Orlowski, father.
Deacon is going to start radiation soon. The journey is going to be a whole lot easier with the entire community backing the 12-year-old.
