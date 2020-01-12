BETHALTO, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Family and friends gathered Sunday to remember the three people killed in a horrific murder in the Metro East.
Brady Witcher and Brittany McMillan face multiple charges for the execution style killings in Bethalto last month.
Investigators in multiple states are working together to coordinate court dates for the week-long crime spree that started in Alabama.
Of the three people murdered in bethalto last month, two were mother and son, and the Bethalto community came together to ensure their memories are not overshadowed by the heinous way they were killed.
Shari Yates, son A.J. Brooks, and John McMillian were killed on Dec. 19.
"They were kind people. They opened their doors to anyone,” said Brooks’ longtime friend, Noel Russo. “And while someone took advantage of that situation, it doesn’t change that you should be a good person and keep your heart open to people."
Witcher and McMillan, who is not related to John McMillian, were charged with the murder. Police believe robbery was the motive.
Brooks used to work at the Ragin’ Cajun in Alton where friends and family gathered for a celebration of life, while also raising money for the unexpected costs for the family left behind.
“Part of it is we just want to have a big part for, because that’s what life was for A.J. and Shari, a big party,” Russo said. “We want to get as much help for them as we can.”
Meanwhile, Witcher and McMillian sit in jail cells awaiting charges in multiple states. They’ll both appear in Madison County court this week.
