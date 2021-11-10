ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A crowd of St. Louis City residents came together outside the Board of Aldermen room at City Hall, demanding a change to the city’s ongoing process to redraw it’s ward boundaries.
"We propose that the board of alderman hold public meetings and pass a map drawn of the public by the people and for the people and not politicians,” said Jay Ozier with the Coalition of Black Trade Unionists.
"Today we are saying we want a fair, transparent and inclusive process for drawing these wards,” said Marquis Govan, a local student activist.
Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed, who leads the legislation committee on redistricting, heard community leaders' concerns at the press conference. Reed argued the city is giving the public enough time to provide input on what the boundaries should look like.
Tuesday night, the committee released the first draft of the 14 ward boundaries. Reed said this layout is a result of all the community input and perspectives from alderpersons across the city.
"We've had more hours of public hearings already on this bill than any bill that I’ve seen since 1999,” Reed said. "We've had multiple, multiple community meetings, and we're going to continue to have them. I think it's important. But for some of the organizations, one of the things they can do is tell their members [about these meetings]."
The road to redistricting St. Louis City started in 2012, when the public voted to reduce the city's wards from 28 to 14. Planning for redistricting began in September. Community organizations questioned why the public could not have been included in discussions prior to this year.
"Members of the Board of Alderman had nine years. Nine years to decide they wanted an equitable and inclusive process,” Govan said.
"You cannot engage in redistricting without the numbers, as a matter of fact if you did, and somebody wanted to change the map, they could say, 'You started drawing the map before you had the numbers, so guess what, that map is illegal,’ Reed said. “So there are some legal reasons why."
Another criticism raised today is whether the final version of the map will actually give more power to the voters or simply put Reed's political allies on the Board of Aldermen in a better position for the upcoming election.
"The people who were chosen to be on the committee, all of this was deliberate, to get to an end, and that's to maintain political power for a specific group of people,” local activist Reverend Darryl Gray said.
“The fact of the matter is we're cutting the board of aldermen in half. People can make all kinds of outrageous and outlandish claims as they would like to,” Reed said. “My intent is to have a map that works for the city, a map that meets every single legal requirement and a map that will begin to transition our city and eliminate that Delmar divide."
The legislation committee is set to release an updated version of the map online Thursday. Additional public input meetings will be held to discuss the latest version. The next public meeting will be this Saturday at 10 a.m. over zoom with a following meeting on Monday at 6 p.m.
Information on how to access those meetings and an interactive map of the ward boundaries being considered can be found here.
