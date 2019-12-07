SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) held its annual candle light vigil at a South County church Saturday evening.
The gathering was held at Christ Community Church. Those who attended have been impacted by drunk driving crashes, including Deborah Weinstein, whose son was killed by a drunk driver at age 29 in 2011.
Organizers of the vigil are reminding anyone who chooses to drink to get a safe ride home from a designated driver, ride service or a cab.
They say that drunk driving crashes are 100 percent preventable.
