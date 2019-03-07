GODFREY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Fundraising efforts are underway after a Godfrey firefighter died in the line of duty.
Red kettles have been placed at Civic Memorial High School and area police departments, including Bethalto, Alton, Jerseyville and Wood River, to raise money for the family of Capt. Jake Ringering.
The idea for the fundraisers came from the Bethalto Police Department, which posted on Facebook: "Though we may wear two different colors, Police Officers are Firefighters are one family."
Capt. Ringering was killed when part of a house collapsed while fighting a fire Tuesday evening.
BackStoppers is also assisting the fallen firefighter’s family.
