EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Eureka High School fishing team had more than $15,000 worth of gear stolen at a fishing tournament at Table Rock Lake, the district said.
The incident happened last weekend, Rockwood School District Communications Coordinator David Morrison said.
Morrison said businesses and individuals have banded together to donate equipment and raise money for the team. A GoFundMe page has raised more than $4,000. One person donated around $12,000 worth of gear, Morrison said.
The total loss amounts to around $16,000 to $20,000, Morrison added.
