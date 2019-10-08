BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Friends of Michelle Arthur, who was hit by a car driven by an alleged shoplifter outside a West County Menards, dined at Candicci’s Tuesday to help her in her time of need.
Bob Diamante, Arthur’s co-worker at Menards on Manchester says he organized a dine-out to help with Arthur’s medical expenses. 10 percent of the proceeds go towards Arthur’s family.
READ: Suspect in West County store theft, assault 'has been crying every day', boyfriend says
“It’s a tragedy that something like that can happen, not only in my city that I live in, but the store that I work at to one of my coworkers,” said Diamante.
Police say the car was driven by Debbie Penn. Surveillance cameras at the Menards spotted her filling a cart with items before leaving without paying, police say.
Arthur tried stopping Penn in the parking lot, but before that could happen, police say Penn then decided to drive straight into Arthur before driving off.
In May, authorities said they were keeping a watchful eye on shoplifters in the Manchester area.
"Corporate citizens want to protect their assets just like you want to protect your house," said Manchester Police Chief Scott Will.
Will says they’ve seen an uptick in shoplifting cases. This year, police say there have been at least 200 reported thefts from stores that are near Menards such as Walmart, Best Buy, Academy Sports and Kohl’s.
Arthur’s coworker says he’s seen this kind of theft first hand.
“You’re just going to see people try to walk out and it’s really not fair to generalize, but it’s one of those things it’s really nothing you can do,” said Diamante.
Manchester police say they are in the process of creating a special task force to focus on combating shoplifting.
