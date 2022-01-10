Communities move forward one month after string of deadly tornadoes

MISSOURI (KMOV.com) -- Monday marks one month since several deadly tornadoes touched down in Missouri and Illinois.
In St. Charles County, officials estimate more than $3.5 million worth of damage was done following an EF-3 tornado. The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado touched down in St. Charles County near Defiance near Stub Road and Highway, damaging homes and killing an elderly woman.
An inspection on the destroyed structures have been completed but there is a long road to recovery.
An Amazon warehouse collapsed in Edwardsville, Illinois after it was struck by a tornado. The walls on both sides of the building collapsed inward, causing the roof to fall. Six workers were killed. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker demand a full investigation to determine what happened leading up to the collapse.
Officials with Amazon state the warehouse met all codes. The company is operating out of other buildings on the Edwardsville campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.