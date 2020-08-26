VILLA RIDGE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A communion minister who attended a prayer group and distributed communion at three Catholic masses last weekend at two different churches in Franklin County has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Archdiocese says the person attended an evening prayer group at St. Mary of Perpetual Help in Villa Ridge Thursday. Then the same person was distributed Holy Communion at the 5 p.m. mass Saturday, August 22 and 8 a.m. mass Sunday, August 23 at St. Mary's. The person then served as a Eucharistic minister at St. James Catholic Church in Catawissa at the 10 a.m. mass that same Sunday.
The Franklin County Health Department is asking anyone who attended the prayer service or masses to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Public mass has been suspended at both St. Mary of Perpetual Help and St. James for the next two weeks. Masses will be live streamed.
