WARSON WOODS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A plan to merge two St. Louis County police departments is being put on pause.
Warson Woods and Glendale held a public meeting Wednesday to discuss merging police departments last week. The cities say this has been discussed for years. Warson Woods has been partnering with Glendale for fire and EMS services for about 50 years.
However, Warson Wood officials said they'll form a citizen committee to review the plan before it moves forward.
“Our neighborhood is a small-knit community and the police force plays a big part in that," said Warson Woods resident Mark Winfield.
If the police departments merge, Glendale City Administrator Ben DeClue said he'd hire all five full-time Warson Woods officers, bringing the combined department to a total of 15 officers.
“We see it as a win-win. It would allow us to always have at least two officers on duty at all times," said DeClue. “When we have three or more officers on duty, one officer would be dedicated to patrolling just Warson Woods."
Winfield said he and some residents felt blindsided and are hoping to learn the facts at Wednesday's meeting.
“If it’s a financial decision and we can’t afford it, then we need to make a decision and if it’s something we can afford, then I think it should stay," said Winfield.
While the merger would save Warson Woods about $2 million over 10 years, mayor Larry Howe said it's not about the money and that his city could financially support having its own police department if this proposal is voted down. He believes smaller municipalities will eventually be forced to merge.
“In Jefferson City there is constant legislation being filed to do the exact same thing but on a state level. Personally, being a business man and responsible for the city, I’d much rather be proactive in controlling my destiny as opposed to someone coming and saying to me, the city of Warson Woods, you’re out of business," said Howe.
The Board of Alderman was supposed to vote on April 28 but it will be delayed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.