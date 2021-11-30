ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis City Board of Aldermen committee will take another step to combat car break-ins and thefts.
During Tuesday’s public safety meeting, the committee will discuss a bill that would require safety measures at parking lots. Some of those safety measures include insurance, fencing, lighting and security. Recently, several Blues fans found their cars damaged and burglarized when they left a game at the Enterprise Center.
Car break-ins are on the rise across the region -- whether its breaking into the vehicle or taking parts from underneath. Compared to last year, catalytic converter thefts are up 289 percent in St. Louis County. Car break-ins are up 10 percent and while the number of stolen vehicles decreased slightly. There were still 117 vehicles stolen last month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.