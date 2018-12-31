ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It was the political story that dominated headlines around Missouri in 2018. On January 10, News 4 broke a story involving allegations against then-governor Eric Greitens.

Monday, on the last day of the year, a committee of lawmakers that investigated Greitens dumped thousands of pages of documents: Their final report along with a statement from the chair of the committee, saying he hopes another state agency will still take action against Greitens.

The release of documents can be found here.

+2 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announces resignation amid investigations After a year and a half on the job, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens will resign the office.

Then-governor Greitens was initially accused of taking a picture of a woman with whom he’d had an affair, without her consent.

Then, there were additional allegations regarding campaign finance. Those allegations involved the use of a donor list and whether or not Greitens illegally campaigned using information from the charity he started for veterans, The Mission Continues.

Greitens was criminally charged in both instances but the charges were later dismissed.

A committee of state lawmakers had launched an investigation interviewing numerous people and issuing subpoenas for documents, the early precursor of impeachment proceedings. Their work halted when Greitens officially resigned June 1.

New Year's Eve, the committee released all the documents regarding their investigation the committee believed to be public record, withholding what they said was “the overwhelming majority of documents” they said are closed to public view.

While they said their work on this chapter in Missouri history is over, in a statement, the chairman of the committee, Jay Barnes, urged a state agency to continue on.

“The Missouri Ethics Commission (MEC) has the power to investigate and act. I remain hopeful the commission will take appropriate action to enforce Missouri’s campaign finance laws against Eric Greitens and those with whom he conspired to evade reporting requirements and voter-enacted campaign finance limits,” Barnes wrote.

Barnes has filed an ethics complaint with the MEC.

He previously issued a scathing letter regarding numerous other allegations, even one that Greitens had committed literary fraud in one of his books.

In fact, a number of investigations do remain as sort of ripple effects. News 4 will continue to follow them.