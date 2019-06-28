ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri commissioner says the state's only abortion clinic can continue providing the service at least until August as a fight over its license plays out.
Administrative Hearing Commissioner Sreenivasa Rao Dandamudi on Friday granted a stay that will allow the St. Louis Planned Parenthood affiliate to continue abortions past Friday. A court order allowing abortions to continue at the clinic was set to expire at that time.
The state health department has refused to renew the clinic's license, citing concerns including three "failed abortions" that required additional surgeries.
Planned Parenthood initially sued the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services over the licensing dispute. But a St. Louis judge ruled the case needs to start at the Administrative Hearing Commission. The commission handles disputes between state agencies and businesses.
In a statement, Planned Parenthood officials said:
“We are relieved to have this last-minute reprieve, which means patients can continue accessing safe, legal abortion at Planned Parenthood in St. Louis for the time being. This has been a week-to-week fight for our patients and every Missourian who needs access to abortion care. There are two things that remain unchanged in Missouri: the uncertainty our patients face, and our will to continue fighting for their right to access safe, legal abortion.
“Patients should never have to worry that they may lose access to health care tomorrow because of a politically driven campaign to end abortion access. Yet, here we are, facing this reality week after week because of Gov. Parson’s agenda to ban abortion. It is unjust and cruel, and as the court and now the Administrative Commission Hearing recognize, unlawful. Planned Parenthood will continue responding to these political attacks on reproductive rights and health care with unrelenting vigor. Because abortion is health care and every person deserves the right and freedom to decide when and whether to be pregnant — no matter what.”
- Dr. Colleen McNicholas, OBGYN, Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region:
