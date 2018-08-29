SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Since 1886, a statue of Christopher Columbus has stood in Tower Grove Park in south St. Louis.
Now, there's a push to remove the iconic statue.
The park's board has formed a commission to study the placement of the statue and gather input from the community.
In 2017, vandals splashed red paint on the statue and wrote phrases like murder across it.
READ: Christopher Columbus statue vandalized in Tower Grove Park
Christopher Columbus and his namesake holiday has sparked controversy in the past. Supporters of 'Indigenous People's Day' believe Columbus should not be celebrated for discovering America since people were living in the 'New World' before he arrived.
Tower Grove Park Executive Director Bill Reininger says the commission's purpose is to continue to be accommodating and welcome to all.
"We've gathered a group of individuals that will help give recommendations to our board as to the best treatment for Columbus' statue," said Reininger.
The park commission hopes to meet within the next few weeks.
A Facebook event has been created for individuals who want to see the statue removed.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.