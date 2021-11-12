NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A commercial van that was stolen out of the Metro East was found at Lambert Airport Friday after suspects led officers on a bi-state chase.
The suspects stole the van in Belleville and then led officers on a chase into downtown St. Louis and eventually into North County. The suspects made their way to Lambert Airport, where they abandoned the van in a garage.
Nobody was injured in the chase.
