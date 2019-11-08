ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Commerce Bank is working to resolve an issue that is impacting deposit account current balances Friday.
During the morning hours, News 4 was contacted by several viewers who said they could not access their direct deposits at the bank.
In Facebook posts, the bank said they were working to resolve a system issue that is impacting the ability of customers to see their deposit account current balances. The bank said they hoped to have the issue fixed within the next few hours.
According to Commerce Bank, any fees incurred as a result of the issue will be reversed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.