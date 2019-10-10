ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – You can commemorate the Blues historic Stanley Cup championship with a personalized wine bottle.
The team partnered with Mano’s Wine to provide a limited-edition Banner wine with a customized bottle. The deep-etched bottle can be customized with any name.
Each bottle is filled with a barrel-aged Cabernet/Merlot blend from the central coast of California.
Mano's Wine said they will only be offering the exclusive pre-order until Oct. 22. Bottles will not begin shipping until Nov. 12.
Click here for more information or to place an order.
