ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis staple will start shipping nationwide later this month.
Russell's Cafe and Bakery will start shipping its popular gooey butter cake coast to coast starting on December 14.
Customers can choose from up to seven flavors, including chocolate chip, cranberry orange walnut, and triple berry.
If you want it to arrive by Christmas , you'll need to place the order by December 21. For more information and how to order, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.