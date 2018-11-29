ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One of Netflix’ comedian will visit St. Louis this January.
Michelle Wolf will be at the Helium Comedy Club January 17 and 18, 2019.
The comedian hosted the White House Correspondents Dinner April of this year. The Village Voice called her “the voice comedy needs right now.”
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on January 17 and at 7:30 p.m. and 10:00 pm on January 18.
The Helium Comedy Club is located at 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, St. Louis, Mo 63117
