ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A fourth show has been added to comedian Jim Gaffigan’s stop at the Stifel Theatre in February.

Gaffigan will take the stage for the ‘Pale Tourist World Tour’ on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. and Friday Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets for the first three shows are on sale now. Tickets for the Feb. 18 show will go on sale on Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.

