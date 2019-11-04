ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Comedian Bert Kreischer’s latest tour will stop in St. Louis in April.
Kreischer’s 2020 tour, The Berty Boy Tour, will stop at the Stifel Theatre on Sunday, April 5 at 7 p..
Tickets for Kreischer’s latest show go on sale Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. at the Enterprise Center Box Office and Ticketmaster.com. They will cost between $36.75 and $56.75.
