Peabody Opera House has new name, sponsor

The Stifel Theater logo.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Comedian Bert Kreischer’s latest tour will stop in St. Louis in April.

Kreischer’s 2020 tour, The Berty Boy Tour, will stop at the Stifel Theatre on Sunday, April 5 at 7 p..

Tickets for Kreischer’s latest show go on sale Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. at the Enterprise Center Box Office and Ticketmaster.com. They will cost between $36.75 and $56.75.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.