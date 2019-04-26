ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) -- Here's your chance to Come on Down!
The Price is Right Live is coming to the Family Arena in St. Charles on October 24, 2019.
The interactive stage show gives contestants the chance to hear their name called to the stage for their chance to win various prices ranging from appliances, vacations and maybe even a new car!
Contestants will also have the chance to play some of the classic games from the show like Plinko, Cliffhanger and will get a chance to spin the big wheel.
Tickets range in price from $38.00 - $58.00. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
