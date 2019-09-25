SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Christopher Columbus statue in Tower Grove Park will remain up, but park commissioners say signs will be added that discuss the impact of colonization on indigenous peoples.
The move comes more than a year the park’s board formed a commission to study the placement of the statue and gather community input. The statue was vandalized with red paint in 2017.
READ: Commission to consider potential removal of Columbus statue in Tower Grove Park
Columbus Day has been the source of controversy, with some saying a holiday should not be dedicated to the explorer.
Park officials say more context will be added to the statue to “recognize the conflicted legacy of colonization.” Officials also say they will also “work closely with and seek guidance from Native American communities to develop a comprehensive approach that explains and commemorates the history of the land. Specifically, we want to provide Park visitors with an understanding of the culture of indigenous people and the importance of this land.”
For more info on the changes, click here.
