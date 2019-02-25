COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A vehicle was stolen in Columbia Saturday after the driver went inside the Red Roof Shell on Southport Drive and left the vehicle running and unlocked.
According to surveillance tape, two men in a black 2005 Honda pulled up to the victim’s dark brown 2013 Ford Escape then the passenger jumped out and drove off. The vehicle the suspects were driving was also reported stolen in St. Louis County on February 20.
Both vehicles were last seen heading toward St. Louis County at a high speed. Police request the public’s assistance with identifying the person in the photo.
Columbia police remind residents to never leave vehicles running and unlocked in order to prevent vehicle theft and burglary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.